SZA Says She Can Be ‘Really Vengeful’

In an interview with People.com, SZA said she can be “really vengeful,” but feels she can also be “really sweet.”

While promoting her new album, she opened up about how she’s embracing who she truly is and in her words even when that means being a “b***h.”

She said, “Right now I'm just entering my era where I am accepting that I might be a bitch, and that's OK.” She added: “I'm OK with speaking my mind and just being who God designed me to be.”

Those different sides of SZA can be heard in her new album SOS, which came out last month.

