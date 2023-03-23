SZA Teams With Kim Kardashian To Launch Underwear Campaign

PRPhotos.com

SZA has teamed with Kim Kardashian’s shapewear band to launch a new underwear campaign.

Several photos flooded the internet on Wednesday (3-22) and SZA commented through a press release: “I’m excited to be in Skims’ latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both, comfortable and sexy.”

Kardashian complimented her confidence and energy and said she’s “truly the woman of the moment.”

The campaign launch coincided with the final stop on SZA’s SOS Tour at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Look for the images across digital and social platforms, as well as billboards across the U.S.

