SZA Wore A Disguise (With A Fake Mustache) To Drake’s Concert

SZA went to see Drake and 21 Savage on their recent It's All A Blur Tour Stop in Los Angeles, and in an attempt to stay under-the-radar, she worse a hilarious disguise consisting of a baseball cap, a hoodie, a pair of glasses, and even a fake mustache. "Lost in the bit or is the bit lost in me," she wrote on a selfie of the outfit on her Instagram story.

SZA and Drake are longtime friends, and back in 2020, he revealed during his guest feature in a 21 Savage song that he and SZA used to date over a decade earlier when he was still an actor and she wasn't famous yet. After the track was released, she said during an interview: “Every time he’s ever mentioned me, it’s always been positive, he’s never said anything negative about me. I’m grateful for that. I think highly of him, and I think it’s really weird that all these years have passed and I am an artist now, and I wasn’t then. And he’s King Drake.”

