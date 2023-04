PRPhotos.com

SZA‘s tour has proven very successful, grossing $34.5 million in a period of about 10 weeks.

The 18-date stint ran from February 21 through March 23, marking SZA with her first ever headlining arena tour.

According to Billboard Boxscore, the SOS tour sold 238,000 tickets.

If you break it down, the average for SZA is $1.9 million per show.

