T- Pain Reveals DMs From Celebs That He Accidentally Left Unread For Two Years

T- Pain went on Tik Tok to revealed that he missed a ton of DMs from celebrities. As he scrolled through his messages, names like Keri Hilson, Princess Pia Mia, Viola Davis, Fergie, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, and more had all messaged the singer.

T-Pain said that the mishap happened because he didn't realize a separate request folder in the DM area existed. He wrote in the caption, “I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb.”