T-Pain Says Rap Fans Don’t Like Lyrics

PRPhotos.com

T-Pain took to Twiter, claiming that producers should get more praise because rap fans don't like lyrics. He wrote, “The producers are the ones that deserve all the clout because y’all really don’t be liking these songs, y’all really just like the beats. When you hear a certain producer’s tag you don’t give a f*ck who’s on it because you know you gon like the beat give them they flowers fr.”

He continued, “Notice I said ‘y’all don’t be liking THESE songs’ y’all know what f*ckin songs I’m taking about. If I was talking about any other era I would’ve said ‘THOSE songs’ we on the same page but y’all ain’t reading between. Feel me?”