Home » R&B News » T-Pain Says Rap Fans Don’t Like Lyrics

T-Pain Says Rap Fans Don’t Like Lyrics

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

T-Pain took to Twiter, claiming that producers should get more praise because rap fans don't like lyrics. He wrote, “The producers are the ones that deserve all the clout because y’all really don’t be liking these songs, y’all really just like the beats.  When you hear a certain producer’s tag you don’t give a f*ck who’s on it because you know you gon like the beat give them they flowers fr.”

He continued, “Notice I said ‘y’all don’t be liking THESE songs’ y’all know what f*ckin songs I’m taking about.  If I was talking about any other era I would’ve said ‘THOSE songs’ we on the same page but y’all ain’t reading between. Feel me?”

Related Articles

Industry News: Cinemark, Don’t Be Tardy, Tyler Perry and More!
Jaleel White Says He Was ‘Not Welcomes At All’ To Family MattersCast
Will Smith Says He’s in the Worst Shape of His Life
Steve Harvey Says He Doesn’t Have Female Friends
Rita Wilson Says Scott Rudin Complained About Her Cancer Diagnosis as He Resigns
Danny Masterson Says Leah Remini’s Meddling Is Hampering Rape Case