Tamar Braxon Thanks Taraji P. Henson For Having Her On Taraji’s Show

Tamar Braxton opened up about her suicide attempt on Taraji P. Henson‘s Facebook Live show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, which aired on Monday (Dec. 21st). Tamar has since thanked the actress for allowing her to share her story on the program.

The R&B singer wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, “Thank you for not only having me on your show but creating a safe place to tell parts of my story so others can see the signs that I didn’t see. I was so jacked up back then, that I had no idea that It was ok to feel. You have to feel So you can heal. Many may see this interview and think ‘🙄here comes Tamar again.’ But, that’s not what you saw. You said ‘I can’t wait to see her so I can hug her."”

She continued, “You and Traci prayed for me. And cared for me and most of all SAW me. You knew that I was going through a tough time this summer. I was so broken I didn’t know what area to fix first. You started this show and foundation because you know many like me was embarrassed, ashamed, and lost And had nowhere to turn.. I’m so proud to be apart of such a powerful conversation that you have started. THIS show isn’t about being entertained. It’s about being informed. Thank you for opportunity to keep me under construction 🚧 and while others watch, may they go and get the help they need to feel, and be healed and be seen like me. Thank you for this #peaceofmind I love you my sister.”