Tamar Braxton & Evelyn Lozada Get Engaged To Queens Court Finalists

Tamar Braxton and Evelyn Lozada recently got engaged to finalists on their new reality show Queen's Court. Queen's Court is a dating reality series that features Braxton, Evelyn Lozada and Nivea. Braxton got engaged to attorney Jeremy "JR" Robinson, who proposed during the season's finale.

During the proposal, Robinson told Tamar, “I don’t wanna be your friend. I wanna be your husband. I’m here forever because I don’t see my life without you. And I love you, Tamar. Tamar, will you marry me?”

Braxton accepted the proposal, admitting that she’s “crazy” about JR, adding, “I can’t believe I found what I was looking for.”

Braxton has been with Robinson for six months and they are currently planning their wedding.

Meanwhile, Braxton's co-star Evelyn Lozada also got engaged to finalist Lavon Lewis. Lewis popped the question on Lozada's birthday in December at a small gathering with friends and family in Los Angeles.

Lewis told People about the proposal, “The thing about Evelyn is, it is very hard to surprise her. I told her to pack her bags, we’re going somewhere. She was blindfolded until she got to the front door. She walked in to about 20 close friends and family and the big ‘marry me’ letters, roses on the ground, things like that.”

Evelyn said about the ring, “It was the perfect size and shape. I’ve never had that stone, so he did a really, really good job. But I’m not surprised. Lavon is a creative mind and he doesn’t forget anything.”