Tamar Braxton Getting Help For Mental Health Issues

PRPhotos.com

Singer Tamar Braxton is doing okay after an alleged suicide attempt last week. According to the Blast, the singer, who is alert and responsive, was moved to a new Los Angeles hospital over the weekend that specializes in depression, anxiety and sexual assault trauma. She will remain at the facility while she is evaluated for further treatment.

A spokesperson for the singer said, “Tamar has been transferred to another facility for further evaluation and treatment . . . Out of respect for Tamar’s privacy and that of her family, no additional information is available at this time . . . The outpouring of support that Tamar has received is a testament to the light that she brings to people.” Braxton had been upset in recent weeks over the way WeTV allegedly treated her family during the run of their show, Braxton Family Values. She wrote a letter to the network’s executives. In the letter she compared the executives to “cruel white slave masters who once chained our forefathers.” The singer also blamed the reality show’s producers for destroying her family. She alleged that they turned our 'once happy' group to one that “fight with each other, betray each other, and now we're physically assaulting each other.” The singer has also shared that the family’s appearance on the Iyanla Vanzant Show was also traumatic as it later forced her to prematurely reveal that she had been sexually assaulted in the past. Braxton wrote, “You broke me that day, and I considered ending my own life for the shame I felt . . . I was so powerless and hurt I had to dig deep inside of me with every ounce of courage I had to tell Wendy Williams and 10 million viewers on national TV a secret I was not ready to tell but had to tell before you exploited my story to the World and left another black viewer broken and suicidal like me.”