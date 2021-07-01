Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Her Suicide Attempt

PRPhotos.com

Tamar Braxton has opened up about her suicide attempt almost one year after it happened. The singer and former reality star told People that it was a really dark time for her. She explained, “That time of my life was so dark and so heavy. I didn’t see how I was going to come out on the other side. I didn’t even know that there was another side. But I chose to change my life.”

She continued, “Most people think, ‘Oh, she went to a hotel, probably took a bunch of drugs, was on a binge.’ It didn’t happen like that. It was just everyday life, trying to figure out how to get through the day.”

Tamar revealed that most of her issues started after it was revealed without her consent that she was molested as a child on Braxton Family Values back in 2018 — and this is when she felt betrayed by WE TV.

She explained, “How it came out was very traumatic for me.” She added, “I thought I had successfully buried that part of me, but it was manifesting in different ways. It was coming out in how I dealt with things emotionally, how I looked at situations, how I conducted myself.”

Tamar also explained that she wanted to a do a positive reality show but the network would constantly edit her in a bad light. She explained, “After a scene, I’d watch it back, and it would be nothing like how it went down. They started piecing words together and sentences. I just thought that wasn’t necessary.”

She added, “I felt ignored. That’s when things really started to go downhill for me.”