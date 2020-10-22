Tamar Braxton Reacts To Braxton Family Values Trailer

PRPhotos.com

Tamar Braxton took to social media yesterday (October 21st) to react to the new trailer for the upcoming season of Braxton Family Values. In the clip, Tamar’s sisters, Toni, Towanda, Tracy, and her mom Evelyn, shared their first reaction to learning about Tamar’s suicide attempt. After the trailer was posted online, Tamar tweeted, "After waking up to that disgusting trailer… F*CK @wetv and whomever else is participating in using my pain for their pleasure and ratings. Don’t miss my exclusive TELL ALL on my girl @tamronhall show next week. . .at some point this abuse HAS to STOP."

When a fan asked if We TV was recording during Tamar's suicide attempt, she said, ”No, pumpkin, they wasn’t. It’s ALL re-staged for tv. And that’s my fckn issue. Remember @wetv said we have parted ways in August. I am no longer employed by them, and they are STILL using me and my hurt to make a coin. What show talks about old cast members?”

She continued, ”…But the rest of the story you are going to have to catch Wednesday. It’s just so wild that everyone has had a chance to tell their stories about me and when I want to tell my own, & how I choose to tell my own, I’m called crazy and unstable. So bizarre 🥴”

Tamar also unfollowed all of her sisters and her mother Evelyn.