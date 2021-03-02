Tamar Braxton Says Ex David Adefeso Was NOT Abusive

PRPhotos.com

During an interview with Jason Lee on Fox Soul, Tamar Braxton opened up about her relationship with ex David Adefeso, saying that he wasn't abusive towards her. When Jason said that he felt that David was “controlling, jealous” and that he wanted to be Tamar, Tamar responded, “I’m a real honest person. And I would be less than a real honest woman to sit here and say all those things about him are true. It’s not true and it’s not fair. And I’ve said that. That’s what I mean about the depiction of reality television and Black people.”

She continued, “Why is it when a man cares about his woman, is concerned about his woman, asks about people that are in her life, protects his woman—why is he called controlling?” She added, “I didn’t have a bed time. He wasn’t mean or nasty or rude to me. He was amazing to my child. We had a pretty decent relationship and the minute it came on tv is when things started going downhill.”

When Jason asked about the bruises on her arm after the car ride with David that made headlines last year, she said, “That day in the car was a horrible day and it was a lot of emotions. It was a lot happening.It was probably the worst argument I’ve ever been in my life. But I’m going to tell you that David and I were not in an emotionally or physically abusive relationship. But that was the worst argument we’ve ever had in our lives.”

She added, “The biggest bruise I got from that car ride, I still have. And I still have it because it wasn’t exterior…”