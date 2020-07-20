Tamar Braxton Told Family Members: ‘The Only Way I See Out Is Death’ Before Suicide Attempt

PRPhotos.com

New details emerged about Tamar Braxton's alleged suicide attempt on Thursday night (July 16th). According to The Blast, Tamar sent out a cryptic text to her family members not too long before she was discovered unconscious by her boyfriend David Adefeso. She wrote a tweet that she was going to send to the word but she decided to send it to her family instead. It read, “I am a slave. I do not own my life. My stories. My picture. My thoughts or beliefs. I've asked my massa to free me. I'm threatened and punished for it. The only way I see out is death. I will choose that before I continue to love like this. please help me.”

When David found Tamar, he reportedly “frantically shook the reality star and struggled to find her pulse.” David kept trying to wake Tamar up but she would not respond. As he shook her several times, her eyes opened once but she remained unconscious. He then called 911 and continued to monitor Tamar's vital signs until the paramedics arrived.

As of press time, Tamar was said to be in stable condition.

TAMAR SENT A MESSAGE TO WE TV WEEKS BACK SAYING THAT SHE WAS SUICIDAL

Meanwhile, We TV executives sent a message to employees, including Braxton and her family, outlining the company's efforts to suppor the Black Community. According to Page Six, Tamar responded, saying, “We fight with each other, we betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other — all happening because your show “Braxton Family Values” has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family; a show that I created to showcase a strong Black Family as a beacon of hope for all the young black girls and boys out there; instead you coached and cajoled us into finding the worst in each other.”

She added that the “the final stake into the heart of my family” was “the day you dug up a secret I’d never shared with anyone, a secret I was so ashamed to talk about that I hid it even from my own mom: the fact that I had been assaulted and raped repeatedly from age 6 to age 16, sometimes multiple times a day.” Braxton said that producers had “exposed it on your show in front of my entire family and 100 crew members. You broke me that day and I considered ending my own life then for the shame I felt!”

She ended the email by saying, “I have news for you! Today, I take my power back. I will no longer tolerate being oppressed. I am asking you to break the chains NOW and LET ME GO I am suffocating! I CAN’T BREATHE!!”

We TV said in a statement, “We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time.”

It has also been reported that Tamar was unhappy that the network had selected Mona Scott Young to produce her new show Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life. An insider said, “Tamar felt ambushed/ She was invited to the network to have a meeting to talk about the show and the premise of the show… and right there sitting down is Mona. The person she said she did not want to work with.”