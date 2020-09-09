Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Files Restraining Order For Domestic Violence

PRPhotos.com

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso filed a restraining order Tuesday (September 8th) in Los Angeles asking for protection against the singer and reality star in what he describes as a domestic violence situation. According to TMZ, a court has yet to approve his request. Meanwhile, family sources told the site that Tamar has changed since she's dated David and “her mood seems to align with his.”

In addition, The Blast has reported that sources close to Tamar say that Adefeso was the aggressor in the incident and threatened to kill her in a "murder-suicide." Sources say that the two got into an altercation while driving to a mental health facility for treatment. The sources siad that Tamar questioned Adefeso for a recent IG post featuring her son Logan and told David that he was "around for the wrong reasons and could not be trusted." Tamar sources say that David thenbecame "irate, threatening not only her life but his own," saying that they would end up in a "murder-suicide." The argument then allegedly turned violent and he"grabbed her hard" on the arms and caused bruising. During the scuffle, Braxton claims she only grabbed onto him after he got physical.

The two have been dating since the summer of 2018.