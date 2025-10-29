Tame Impala’s ‘Deadbeat’ Debuts At No. 1 On Six Billboard Album Charts

Tame Impala’s first studio album in five years, Deadbeat, debuted at No. 1 on six Billboard charts – including Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, Top Dance Albums (their first appearance on the tally), Vinyl Albums, and Indie Store Album Sales – and reached No. 4 on the all-genre Billboard 200. Deadbeat marks Tame Impala’s first release on Columbia Records, and it earned 70,000 equivalent album units in its first week, with vinyl sales setting a personal best for the Kevin Parker-led project. The album’s tracks also dominated the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, occupying eight of the top 25 spots, highlighted by “Dracula” at No. 1 and “My Old Ways” at No. 3, while 11 songs from the record appear on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. Additionally, Tame Impala made their debut appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with “Dracula” reaching a new peak of No. 33, while “My Old Ways” and “Loser” debuted at Nos. 56 and 91, respectively. (Billboard)