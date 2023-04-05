Tamika Scott Is Open To Reconciling With Her Sister LaTocha Scott

Xscape singer Tamika Scott has revealed that she is open to reconciling with her sister LaTocha Scott after accusing her of stealing $30,000 from her. Tamika spoke to TMZ in NYC and revealed that she does accept her sister's IG Live apology. She also revealed that she hadn't had any one-on-one conversations with Tocha because she doesn't have her sister's new phone number.

She said, “Hopefully, we can get together and just squash this craziness that’s going on right now. Because life is short for some people. And it’s about loving each other and forgiving each other, embracing each other."

She continued, “It’s nothing someone has done that is so bad that you can’t forgive them. Because if something was to happen to her, or to myself, then we’d both be, like — it wouldn’t be nice."