Home » R&B News » Taraji P. Henson To Host 2021 BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson To Host 2021 BET Awards

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

BET has announced that Taraji P. Henson will host the 2021 BET Awards, which will go down on June 27th at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. In addition, Queen Latifah will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Taraji said in a statement, “For more than 20 years, the BET Awards have been a celebration of Black creativity, art and excellence. Returning live, this year’s show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before, and I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment. The BET Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture.”

Related Articles

Why Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe Wanted To Save The Bachelorette
Jessica Biel Responds To Fan Who Says She Can’t Do Period Pieces
Jennie Garth Recalls Being Caged With Luke Perry To Avoid Fans
Willow Smith Opens Up About Being Bullied For Listening to Paramore and My Chemical Romance
Khloe Kardashian Responds to Plastic Surgery Troll
Bella Twins Ready To End Show