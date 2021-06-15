Taraji P. Henson To Host 2021 BET Awards

PRPhotos.com

BET has announced that Taraji P. Henson will host the 2021 BET Awards, which will go down on June 27th at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. In addition, Queen Latifah will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Taraji said in a statement, “For more than 20 years, the BET Awards have been a celebration of Black creativity, art and excellence. Returning live, this year’s show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before, and I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment. The BET Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture.”