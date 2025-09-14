Tate McRae Brings Out Megan Moroney During Nashville Show For Duet On “6 Months Later”

During her Nashville show on Thursday night (September 11), Tate McRae invited country star Megan Moroney onstage for a duet of Moroney’s hit, “6 Months Later.” The surprise collaboration thrilled the sold-out crowd at Bridgestone Arena, with McRae proclaiming “I’m such a massive fan” as she introduced Moroney before their duet. Moroney shared a post-show photo of the two singers together, captioning her post, “girls!,” while McRae commented, “My queen forever.” Both artists recently performed at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, where McRae won Song of the Summer for “Just Keep Watching,” and Moroney won Best Country. McRae will bring her Miss Possessive World Tour through Texas and the West Coast through the end of the month, while Moroney’s Am I Okay? Tour just hit Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday night for her first ever headlining stadium show, where Megan brought out Kenny Chesney for a duet on “You Had To Be There.” (Rolling Stone)