Tate McRae, Gracie Abrams, Lainey Wilson, Becky G Included On TIME100’s ‘Most Influential Rising Stars’ List

On Tuesday (September 30), TIME revealed its 2025 “TIME100 Next” list of the world’s most influential rising stars, spotlighting emerging talents across music, acting, activism, and innovation. Among the featured musicians are Tate McRae, Gracie Abrams, GloRilla, Becky G, Rema, Fuerza Regida, Teyana Taylor, and Lainey Wilson, with each artist praised by close friends and collaborators for their impact and artistry. McRae, who appears on one of the three “TIME100 Next” covers, was lauded by Dakota Johnson, who described the 22-year-old singer as “magnetic,” while Selena Gomez highlighted Becky G’s powerful presence and advocacy. “While we’ve made it our mission to cover people who have reached the pinnacle of their fields, the ‘TIME100 Next’ is an opportunity to recognize those still on the rise,” said TIME’s editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs. “We’ve known that true influence knows no age and that it can arrive early in a career. This year’s class is no exception to that tradition.” (Billboard)