Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement

On Tuesday (August 26), Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement with a joint Instagram post featuring Kelce on his knees proposing and Swift showing off her custom-made diamond engagement ring. The couple kept things playful in the caption for the post – which had over 14 million with an hour of being shared – by writing, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.” The engagement comes after the couple dated for about two years, with their romance beginning to blossom publicly in 2023 following Kelce’s candid confession of his crush on Swift during his podcast, which led to the pop superstar’s high-profile first attendance at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

Since then, Swift became a regular at Kelce’s games and family events, while he frequently attended her concerts and even served as a backup dancer during an Eras Tour stop in London. Swift recently made a record-setting appearance on Kelce’s New Heights podcast, where the happy couple recounted their love story. Swift likened it to “an ’80s John Hughes movie” moment, while adding, “If this guy’s not crazy, this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.” Swift and Kelce have not announced a wedding date as of yet. (Billboard)