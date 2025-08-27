Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Engagement Announcement Post Breaks Instagram Record

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s joint Instagram post announcing their engagement shattered records by surpassing 1 million reposts – the most ever on the social media platform – in just six hours. The celebratory post has also received well over 31 million likes, sparking a massive online reaction including congratulations from fellow celebrities, musicians, athletes, friends, and fans. The couple, who have been dating for about two years, revealed the news with the playful caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.” The announcement comes two weeks after Kelce’s proposal, according to the timeline revealed by the NFL star’s dad, Ed. As they prepare to make their wedding plans, the couple has a busy upcoming schedule, including the start of the Kansas City Chiefs’ football season on September 5, and the release of Swift’s highly-anticipated upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3. (Billboard)