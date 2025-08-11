Taylor Swift Announces Her New Album, ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’

Taylor Swift has announced her 12th studio album “The Life Of A Showgirl,” set for an October 13th, 2025 release. Pre-orders for vinyl, CD, and cassette versions are now available. The pop superstar will promote the album by appearing on the New Heights podcast hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce on August 13th at 7:00 p.m. ET. They released a short video yesterday in which Swift reveals the album cover and title to Jason as they record the episode. Swift’s previous album “The Tortured Poets Department” was released in April 2024. (COS)