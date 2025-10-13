Taylor Swift Announces Six-Part Docuseries, ‘The End of an Era,’ And Concert Film, ‘The Eras Tour: The Final Show’

Taylor Swift announced on Monday (October 13) that she is bringing a six-episode documentary series, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era, along with a companion concert film, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, to Disney+ on December 12. The docuseries offers an intimate look at her life during the record-setting global tour, featuring appearances by opening acts Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as special guests Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch, with episodes releasing two at a time over three weeks. The concert film captures the full final show of The Eras Tour held at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on December 8, 2023, showcasing never-before-aired material from The Tortured Poets Department era of the show. Directed by Don Argott and Glenn Weiss respectively, these projects celebrate the culmination of Swift’s landmark tour, with Taylor writing, “It was the End of an Era and we knew it.” (Variety)