Taylor Swift Announces Target Vinyl Exclusive Release Of ‘The Life Of A Showgirl: Crowd Is Your King’ Edition

On Wednesday (September 24), Taylor Swift announced that Target will offer a limited, one-time-only pressing of an exclusive vinyl version of her album titled, The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd Is Your King. This special edition is pressed on what is described as “Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer Vinyl,” featuring unique pearlescent pink and pale-yellow colors with gold shimmer. Swift teased in the caption of her announcement, “A showgirl knows to save some of her best tricks for the grand finale…,” while noting that the release day is only nine days away. The Target exclusive will also include a custom gatefold sleeve featuring unique front and back cover artwork, a double-sided poster, a personal poem by Swift, and unseen photos. Available for pre-order exclusively on Target’s website while supplies last, additional copies will be sold at about 500 Target stores nationwide during a midnight release event on October 3, with the retailer revealing that there will be tickets distributed to fans starting at 10 p.m. that evening to regulate purchases. (Variety)