Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, And Cardi B Among Grammy Performers

PRPhotos.com

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Cardi B will perform at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced the full lineup on Sunday (March 7th). Additional acts include, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, HAIM, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, and Harry Styles.

The event will pay tribute to the independent venues, which have been greatly impacted by the pandemic. Day-to-day workers like bartenders and box office managers from the Troubadour (Los Angeles), The Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City), and The Station Inn (Nashville) will present various categories throughout the night.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, CBS and the Recording Academy present the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, airing live on Sunday, March 14th at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on CBS.