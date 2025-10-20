Taylor Swift Claims Eight Spots On Top 10 Of Billboard Hot 100, With “The Fate Of Ophelia” No. 1 For Second Straight Week

One week after Taylor Swift dominated the Billboard Hot 100 by occupying the top 12 spots with songs from her record-breaking album, The Life of a Showgirl, she continues to hold eight of the Top 10 positions on the chart, and places all 12 tracks within the Top 14, led by “The Fate of Ophelia” at No. 1 for its second week. This marks only the fifth time in Hot 100 history – including four achieved by Swift – that an artist claims at least 12 of the top 14 spots on the Hot 100, and the first to do so in an album’s second week of release. In addition to “The Fate of Ophelia” occupying the top spot, the rest of the charting tracks on The Life of a Showgirl include “Opalite” remaining at No. 2, “Elizabeth Taylor” dropping two spots to No. 5, “Father Figure” falling two slots to No. 6, “Wi$h Li$t” sliding one spot to No. 7, “Wood” dropping three places to No. 8, “The Life of a Showgirl,” feat. Sabrina Carpenter, falling one spot to No. 9, and “Actually Romantic” dropping three places to No. 10.

The album’s four other songs outside of the Top 10 include “Cancelled!” which dropped one spot to No. 11, “Eldest Daughter” sliding three slots to No. 12, “Ruin the Friendship” falling two spots to No. 13, and “Honey” plunging two spots to No. 14. The two songs that cracked into this week’s Top 10 and disrupted Swift’s total chart dominance include HUNTR/X’s former No. 1 hit, “Golden,” from Netflix’s record-breaking animated movie, KPop Demon Hunters, which vaults up ten spots to reach No. 3, while Alex Warren’s previous No. 1 smash, “Ordinary,” surges ten places to claim No. 4. (Billboard)