Taylor Swift “Completely In Shock” About U.K. Knife Attack At Swift-Themed Dance Class

Following the brutal stabbings of children who were attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance class that left three kids dead, the pop star has released a statement about the awful incident. “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” Swift wrote in her Instagram story. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

11 individuals were injured, with five children and two adults remaining in critical condition. Fans of Swift set up a fundraiser for the victims and their families, which has raised over £240,000 ($308,000). The funds will be donated to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital as well as to “funeral funds for the three young Swifties who have tragically passed,” according to the JustGiving page. The 17-year-old man who committed the attack was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. (Variety)