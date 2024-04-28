Taylor Swift Debuts With 2.61 Million Units, Best Numbers In 9 Years

© 2024 Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, had a record-breaking first week, according to Luminate data reported by Billboard. The album garnered 2.61 million album-equivalent units, the best one-week figure for any album in nine years (since Adele’s 25 with 3.482 million in 2015.) TTPD also set a record for highest streaming numbers ever in one week, with 891.37 million on-demand streams. The album’s success beats Swift’s previous best, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which had 1.653 million units in its first week last October.

Swift reacted to her record-shattering week on social media. “My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album,” she wrote. “2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed. I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough.”

