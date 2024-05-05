Home » R&B News » Taylor Swift Earns Best Second Week For Any Album Since 2015

Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is once again the number one album in the country, firmly staying in the top spot on the Billboard 200 charts. The record registered 439,000 album-equivalent units over the past week, the best second week sales figures for any album since Adele’s 25 tallied 1.162 million units in its second week all the way back on December 12, 2015.

The Tortured Poets Department initially took over the top spot on the Billboard 200 with an astounding 2.61 million units during the first week of its release. Swift is set to kick off the international dates on her record-setting The Eras Tour this Thursday at Paris La Défense Arena, where she will play a series of four sold-out shows in the French capital through the weekend.

