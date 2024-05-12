Home » R&B News » Taylor Swift Fans Outraged Over Photos Of Baby On Ground At Paris Concert

Taylor Swift Fans Outraged Over Photos Of Baby On Ground At Paris Concert

Taylor Swift fans were shocked and appalled when photos began circulating of a small baby laying on the ground in the crowded general admission area of Swift’s Paris concert on Friday night. X user Gina shared the unsettling photos of the baby laying on the ground at the show, captioning her post, “get ur baby off the floor and GO HOME.” They also shared an overhead shot of the crowded GA pit at the show, admonishing the parents who brought the baby to the concert. “This is general admission at the Paris show tonight… and that baby is somewhere in the floor AT THIS SHOW! Like WTF they have lost their minds! terrible parenting.” Swift wrapped up her sold-out four night stand at Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday night. (Parade)

