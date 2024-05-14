Home » R&B News » Taylor Swift Files For ‘Female Rage: The Musical’ Trademark

Taylor Swift Files For ‘Female Rage: The Musical’ Trademark

© 2024 Getty Images
© 2024 Getty Images
Posted on

Following Taylor Swift’s live premiere of songs from The Tortured Poets Department in Paris last week, Swift quipped that her new album was, “Otherwise known as ‘Female Rage: The Musical.’” Now the pop superstar has filed for a trademark for the phrase, setting off wild speculation among Swifties as to what Taylor’s future plans are.

Swift used the phrase again in an Instagram post following her Paris shows, saying: “This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical. To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you – but mostly for the fans in Paris. I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love.”

The trademark application was filed on May 11, and is currently awaiting an assignment to an examiner. (Billboard)

Related Articles

Taylor Swift Is Featured On The New Gracie Abrams Album
Taylor Swift Fans Outraged Over Photos Of Baby On Ground At Paris Concert
Taylor Swift Tops Billboard 200 For Third Week In A Row
Taylor Swift Kicks Off European Leg Of Eras Tour, Plays ‘TTPD’ Songs Live
Taylor Swift’s Feud With Scooter Braun To Be Focus Of Upcoming Docuseries
Ariana Grande Delivers Surprise Musical Performance At The Met Gala