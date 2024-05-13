Home » R&B News » Taylor Swift Is Featured On The New Gracie Abrams Album

Gracie Abrams has shared the tracklist for her forthcoming new album, The Secret Of Us, which will feature a duet with her former tourmate, Taylor Swift. Abrams’ new album is due out on June 21, and will include a song called “us.” that lists Swift as the featured artist on the track. “June 21. Screaming so loud…..” Abrams shared on her Instagram post that reveals the back cover of the album while announcing The Secret Of Us tracklist. Earlier this year, Abrams revealed the cover art for her new record while sharing that she created it with “some of my favorite people (!!!!!!!!),” which includes producer (and frequent Swift collaborator) Aaron Dessner, who worked with Abrams on her new record – and now Taylor Swift herself. Abrams recently shared the lead single from the album, “Risk,” back on May 1. (Variety)

