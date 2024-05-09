Taylor Swift Kicks Off European Leg Of Eras Tour, Plays ‘TTPD’ Songs Live

© 2024 Getty Images

Taylor Swift started the European leg of her Eras Tour last night in Paris, and revised her setlist considerably to include seven songs from her newest era, The Tortured Poets Department. The pop superstar played the first show of her highly anticipated four-night stand at La Defense Arena in Paris, following a two-month hiatus from touring. Following the seven-song Tortured Poets set, Swift joked, “As I like to call it, ‘Female Rage: The Musical.’”

Swift debuted some new costumes for the European Eras Tour, as well as updated choreography that had her levitating above the stage, getting abducted by a UFO, and a Jazz Age flapper segment. The seven new songs Swift played from The Tortured Poets Department were: “But Daddy I Love Him,” “So High School,” Who’s Afraid of LIttle Old Me?,” “Down Bad,” Fortnight,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” and “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.” Swift plays three more shows in Paris this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. (Billboard)