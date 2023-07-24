Taylor Swift Laughs While Singing Her Song About Forgiving Kanye West

Taylor Swift performed her infamous Kanye West diss track “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” at her concert on Saturday night for the first time since 2018. Swift also laughed maniacally during the song (which which appeared on her Reputation album) when she played the acoustic rendition at Seattle’s Lumen Field. “And here’s to you, ’cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do,” she sang before bursting into fits of laughter, which she has always done while performing the song.

When she eventually composed herself, Swift quipped to the audience, “I can’t even say it with a straight face.” Swift’s years-long feud with Kanye began at the 2009 VMAs when he got up on stage and interrupted her acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist, explaining why Beyonce should have won instead.