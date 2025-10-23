Taylor Swift, LL Cool J, David Byrne Lead 2026 Class Of Nominees For Songwriters Hall Of Fame

The 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees include prominent artists such as Taylor Swift, LL Cool J, David Byrne, Kenny Loggins, Pink, Sarah McLachlan. Swift, who received the Hal David Starlight Award from the SHOF in 2010, is now nominated for full membership in the prestigious organization, and if inducted, she would be the first person to graduate from the Starlight Award (an award for a songwriter who shows promise, which dates to 2004) to full SHOF membership status. The class of 2026 nominees also includes Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go’s, Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings of the Guess Who, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America, and Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss.

The performer-songwriter category features Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters, Harry Wayne Casey (aka KC of KC and the Sunshine Band), and Boz Scaggs. While the non-performing songwriter category includes legendary disco producer Pete Bellotte (known for his work with Donna Summer), Swedish pop producer Andreas Carlsson (who famously worked with Backstreet Boys and NSYNC), Australian songwriter/producer Steve Kipner (best known for Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical” and Christina Aguilera’s “Genie In A Bottle”), longtime Madonna collaborator Patrick Leonard (“Like A Prayer,” “Live To Tell”), and others. To become eligible for the SHOF, a songwriter must have a notable catalog of songs with at least 20 years since the release of their first commercial song. Since its founding in 1969, the Hall of Fame has honored legends like Elton John, Carole King, Bruce Springsteen, and Paul Simon. (Variety)