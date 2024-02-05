Taylor Swift Makes Grammy History, Announces New Album Drop

Taylor Swift set a Grammy record by taking home her fourth Album of the Year award Sunday (February 3rd) night for Midnights. She also won Best Pop Vocal Album and used her speech to announce that her next album, “The Tortured Poets Department” will drop on April 19th.

Miley Cyrus also took home multiple awards, including her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers.” The Endless Summer Vacation track also took home the award for Record of the Year. The singer gleefully announced that she just won a Grammy during her performance of “Flowers” and revealed to the audience that she may have forgotten underwear during her second speech.

The night’s leading nominee, SZA, who had nine nods coming into Sunday, left with three pieces of hardware, including best R&B song for “Snooze.” She ran onto the stage a few seconds late to receive her award because she says she stopped for a shot. She also stopped mid-speech to say “hi’ to Swift from the stage.

Boygenius and Killer Mike also took home three awards apiece. And Billie Eilish and Chris Stapleton each took home two.

The most notable acceptance speech of the night belonged to Jay-Z who was presented with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. The rapper brought his 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy to the stage with him and noted how far the industry has come since Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff boycotted the Grammys in 1989 over the rap awards not being televised. He continued to say that the academy still doesn’t always get it right, by referencing his wife, Beyonce's track record.

Jay-Z said, “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone, and never won album of the year. Even by your own metric that does not work. Think about that, most Grammys, never won album of the year, that doesn’t work.”

The performances include several tributes to older artists. Luke Combs performed “Fast Car” with the song’s writer and original singer, Tracy Chapman. Fantasia Barrino performed “Proud Mary” – her original American Idol audition song – in a tribute to Tina Turner, and 80-year-old Joni Mitchell made her Grammy performance debut with “Both Sides Now” after recovering from a brain aneurysm.

Select Winners

ALBUM OF THE YEAR “Midnights,” Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

BEST NEW ARTIST Victoria Monét

SONG OF THE YEAR (SONGWRITER’S AWARD) “What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish and Finneas

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM “Midnights,” Taylor Swift

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson

BEST R&B SONG “Snooze,” SZA

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE “Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM “The Record,” Boygenius

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL Jack Antonoff

BEST R&B ALBUM “Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM “SOS,” SZA

BEST RAP ALBUM “Michael,” Killer Mike

BEST RAP SONG “Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY SONG “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton BEST FOLK ALBUM “Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live),” Joni Mitchell

BEST POP DANCE RECORDING “Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue

BEST ROCK ALBUM “This Is Why,” Paramore

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE “Not Strong Enough,” Boygenius

BEST ROCK SONG “Not Strong Enough,” Boygenius

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE “72 Seasons,” Metallica

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA “Barbie The Album,” various artists

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA “What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish

BEST MUSIC VIDEO “I’m Only Sleeping,” the Beatles

AUDIO

Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs duet Epic fast car

IC…I got a job…”In this clip, Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs duet and sing Epic Fast Car together live on stage.” 1:13 OC…die this way Music

Miley Cyrus announces her grammy win mid-performance

IC…Buy myself flowers…”In this clip, Miley Cyrus performs flowers live on stage and announces, mid-song, that she just won her first grammy.” :32 OC…in the sand Music

SZA wins award for best RnB song, “Snooze”

IC…I'm sorry I'm….”In this clip, SZA shows up late to recieve her award because she took a shot and had to go change. She talks about her decades long friendship with SZA and also thanks her parents and coworkers before breaking down into tears.” 1:35 OC…a good evening Cheers

Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year for Midnights

IC…Ok, this is my…”In this clip, Taylor Swift wins Album of the year and mentions how this is her 13th grammy and that 13 is her lucky number. Taylor also announces the release of a new album called, “the tortured poets department,” coming april 19th.” 1:02 OC…you, thank you Cheers

Stevie Wonder pays tribute to Tony Bennet

IC…wanted to and I….”In this clip, Stevie wonder performs Tony Bennet's catalogue as a tribute along with Annie Lennox and Jon Patiste.” :59 OC…things you do

Oprah pays tribute to the late Tina Turner before introducing Fantasia to perform

IC…Tina Turner was…”In this clip, Oprah talks about who Tina Turner was as the goddess of rock and roll and her relationship with the singer, she then introduces Fantasia who does a live performance of Tina Turner's 'Rolling on the river.'” 3:39 OC…do do do Music

Jay Z wins the Global Impact Award

IC…I used to say…”In this clip, Jay Z accepts the global impact award and talks about his past boycotts with the grammys and also mentions that certain people got robbed and didn't deserve to be in certain categories for grammys.” 3:27 OC…you feel me Cheers

Joni Mitchell singing Both sides now

IC…Rows and flows…”In this clip, Joni Mitchell sings 'Both Sides Now' live on the grammy stage.” 1:12 OC…in my way Music