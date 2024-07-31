Home » R&B News » Taylor Swift Makes Over $14 Million At Each Show Of ‘The Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour became the first tour in music history to gross over $1 billion, and by the time it finishes up this December it is expected to exceed $2 billion in sales. So it was already quite clear that the pop superstar was making a lot of money with each show she performed. But according to new reporting by Variety, “One source close to the production said early in The Eras Tour era that her average gross each night is $14 million,” with a different insider claiming that those figures are closer to $17 million a show. That’s a substantial increase over earlier reports from Forbes that put the totals somewhere between $10-$13 million a show. “She is the torchbearer for the live industry,” Pollstar editor Andy Gensler said about Swift. “It’s nothing we’ve ever seen before, and it’ll be a long time before we see it again.” (Uproxx)

