Taylor Swift Makes RIAA History By Becoming Only Woman To Exceed 100 Million Album Sales

Taylor Swift made history on Tuesday (September 30) by becoming the first and only female artist to surpass 100 million album sales certified by the RIAA, with over 105 million albums sold to date. The only other artists to achieve this feat are The Beatles (183 million units), Garth Brooks (162 million), Elvis Presley (146.5 million), and the Eagles (120 million). Swift’s best-selling records to date include 1989 (14 million) and Fearless (11 million), with 2012’s Red, her 2006 self-titled debut, and 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department all moving 8 million units. Swift is set to add to her record breaking sales total when she releases her highly-anticipated 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday (October 3). As part of multiple celebrations surrounding the release, Swift has just announced that she will give an extensive interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday (October 8), where the pop superstar will be the only guest on the talk show in what they are billing as a “TAY/kover.” (People)