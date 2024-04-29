Home » R&B News » Taylor Swift Occupies The Top 14 Spots On Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift Occupies The Top 14 Spots On Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift has once again dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart, claiming the top 14 spots following the release of The Tortured Poets Department. This is the second time Swift has accomplished the feat (the first was in 2022), and she’s the only artist to do it twice. Her collaboration with Post Malone, “Fortnight,” secured the top position on the chart with over 76 million streams and 19,000 traditional sales. The remaining slots in the top 10 were filled by other TTPD highlights, including “Down Bad,” “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” and “So Long, London.” With over 2.6 million album units sold in its first week, The Tortured Poets Department marked the second-biggest debut in history.

