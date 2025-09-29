Taylor Swift Pokes Fun At Herself In New Promo Trailer For Target’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ Exclusive Vinyl

Taylor Swift humorously plays a frustrated director and awkward showgirl in a new promotional video for the Target-exclusive pink vinyl edition of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd Is Your King. Swift pokes fun at herself as she critiques her showgirl’s posture and lack of acting ability. “We’re elegant, we’re luxurious, we’re in front of the most beautiful pink vinyl we’ve ever seen,” Swift directs, before quipping, “It’s giving ‘no girl,’ not showgirl.” Model Taylor then tosses a handful of glitter in front of a giant mock-up of the vinyl as she wobbles on her high heels, while director Swift implores, “Elegance! Charm!… Not that,” before pointing out, “She’s got cat hair all over her.” Swift captioned the clip, “She’s got 4️⃣ days left to rehearse for her big moment… 😂,” referencing the album’s impending release on October 3, while highlighting the collectible edition’s special features, including a double-sided poster, exclusive poem, and photos. (Billboard)