Taylor Swift Praises Anita Baker For Gaining Control Of Her Masters

Taylor Swift praised Anita Baker for managing to gain control of her masters.   

The R&B singer announced on Twitter Friday (Sept 3rd) that “All My Children Are Coming Home,” along with aphoto of her first five album: The Songstress (1983), The Rapture (1986), Giving You the Best That I Got (1988), Compositions (1990) and Rhythm of Love (1994).

The following day, Swift responded with two happy-crying and clapping emojis writing, "What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA!!"  Baker thanked her for her “Fire & Support!!” 

Swift announced in August 2020 that to get around Scooter Braun and subsequently, Shamrock Capital's aquisition of her catalog, she would be re-recording each of her first six albums. She has since released Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April and has announced that Red (Taylor's Version) will be arriving Nov. 19th. 

