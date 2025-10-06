Taylor Swift Releases Surprise Acoustic CDs After Selling 2.7 Million Copies Of Album On First Day

On Saturday night (October 4), Taylor Swift surprised fans by releasing four limited-edition CD variants of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, with each disc featuring two exclusive acoustic bonus tracks with new vocals and production by Swift, Max Martin, and Shellback. Available for a 24-hour window (through 7 p.m. ET on Sunday) on her official webstore, these new versions include acoustic renditions of “The Fate of Ophelia,” “Eldest Daughter,” “Opalite,” “Ruin the Friendship,” “Wi$h List,” “The Life of a Showgirl,” and “Elizabeth Taylor,” along with alternate cover art inspired by her recent tour visuals. “File this under ‘save your best for the finale,’” Swift captioned her announcement post. “I think my favorite moments from the tour were the acoustic surprises. So I went back into the studio with Max and Shellback to record acoustic/unplugged versions of a few of the Showgirl songs with brand new vocals and production! Cannot WAIT for you to hear.”

These new releases follow the album’s impressive debut on Friday, when it sold 2.7 million copies in traditional sales on day one alone, marking the second-largest sales week in the modern era after Adele’s record-setting 3.378 million copies of 25 sold within the first week of its release in 2015. (Billboard)