Taylor Swift Reveals ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ Cover Art And Shares Tracklist Featuring Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration

During her highly-anticipated appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast on Wednesday (August 13), Taylor Swift revealed the cover art and tracklist for her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and announced an October 3 release date for the project. Swift co-produced the album with Max Martin and Shellback, and recorded the new songs in Sweden during breaks between the European dates of her Eras Tour.

Unlike her previous expansive projects, this focused 12-track album – which includes titles like “Elizabeth Taylor,” “Father Figure,” and “Actually Romantic” – explores the vibrant, behind-the-scenes emotions of touring life, with the title track featuring a high-profile collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

The album cover, designed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, shows Swift underwater, with the 14-time Grammy-winner sharing, “I wanted to have an offstage moment as the main album cover because the album isn’t really about what happened onstage, but what happened offstage.” Swift says the overall theme of the album is “everything going on behind the curtain,” with the songs reflecting a carefully crafted collection that she describes as a “perfect puzzle” of vivid, infectious melodies and intentional lyrics. (Rolling Stone)