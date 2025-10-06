Taylor Swift Says It’s “Shockingly Offensive” To Suggest She Will Stop Making Music After Marrying Travis Kelce

During a recent BBC Radio 2 interview with Scott Mills, Taylor Swift strongly denied rumors sparked by fans suggesting her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, would be her last due to her upcoming marriage to Travis Kelce. “That’s a shockingly offensive thing to say,” Swift said. “That’s not why people get married — so they can quit their job.” After Mills said those rumors are due to Swift’s fans’ tendency to panic about her future plans, the pop superstar agreed, while responding, “They love to panic sometimes, but I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music. That’s the coolest thing about Travis. He is so passionate about what he does that me being passionate about what I do… it connects us.” (Variety)