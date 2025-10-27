Taylor Swift Sets More Records As “The Fate Of Ophelia” Spends Third Consecutive Week At No. 1 On Hot 100 Chart

Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a third consecutive week, while her album, The Life of a Showgirl, simultaneously leads the Billboard 200 for the third straight week. This marks another historic achievement for Swift, as she becomes the first artist to debut at No. 1 on both charts while maintaining that dominance for three consecutive weeks. This milestone adds to Swift’s record as the only artist to achieve seven simultaneous No. 1 album and single launches. Swift also places three other songs in this week’s Top 10, as “Opalite” drops two spots to No. 4, while “Elizabeth Taylor” remains at No. 5, and “Father Figure” holds at No. 6. With those multiple Top 10 hits, Swift sets a record by claiming her seventh career week with at least four of the Top 10 songs on the Hot 100 chart, topping Drake’s mark of six.

In other significant moves in this week’s Hot 100, two acts crack the Top 10 for the first time in their career, as Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” jumps nine spots to reach No. 8, and Leon Thomas’ “Mutt” surges eight slots to claim No. 10. Elsewhere in the Hot 100 Top 10, HUNTR/X’s “Golden,” from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, rises one spot to No. 2, Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” moves up one slot to No. 3, Justin Bieber’s “Daisies” vaults up eight places to No. 7, and Morgan Wallen’s “I Got Better” surges seven spots to No. 9. (Billboard)