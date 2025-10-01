Taylor Swift Shares ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ Lyrics Ahead Of Album Release

Ahead of the October 3 release of her album, The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift teased fans with song lyrics revealed through a Spotify pop-up experience in New York City featuring Vegas-themed decor, visuals, and Easter eggs for her forthcoming record. Phrases like “Oftentimes it doesn’t feel so glamorous to be me” and “Everyone’s unbothered ‘til they’re not” appeared on mirrors, banners, and billboards in cities worldwide, while additional lyrics surfaced online through cryptic hints. It has also recently been discovered that the album includes an interpolation of George Michael’s 1988 hit, “Father Figure,” in Swift’s song of the same name. The 14-time Grammy winner has multiple promotional events planned around the album release, including The Release Party of a Showgirl film events at AMC theaters throughout the weekend, and upcoming appearances on high-profile talk shows The Graham Norton Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Late Night With Seth Meyers. (Billboard)