Taylor Swift Sparks Super Bowl Halftime Show Rumors With Clues From Record-Setting Podcast Appearance

Taylor Swift fans are speculating that she will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, due to numerous Easter eggs dropped during her recent record-setting New Heights podcast appearance. In addition to announcing her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, Swift also dropped random clues including her obsession with making sourdough (a possible reference to the 49ers mascot, Sourdough Sam), repeated mentions of the number 47 (the stadium was the 47th stop on her Eras Tour), and the upcoming 60th Super Bowl aligning with her comment, “I’m really talking about bread 60 percent of the time.” Swift has yet to perform at the Super Bowl, likely due to past sponsorship conflicts, but now that Apple Music is sponsoring the event, it makes a Super Bowl performance plausible. Supporting this theory, Levi’s shared a TikTok hinting at the “big day” while the 49ers also capitalized on the swirling rumors, fueling anticipation for Swift’s potential Super Bowl halftime show announcement. (Rolling Stone)