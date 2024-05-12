Taylor Swift Tops Billboard 200 For Third Week In A Row

© 2024 Getty Images

Taylor Swift remains at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart for the third consecutive week with The Tortured Poets Department. This marks the first album from the pop superstar that has spent its first three weeks atop the charts since 2020’s Folklore spent its first six weeks at No. 1. The Tortured Poets Department also becomes the first record to spend its first three weeks at No. 1 in the charts since Travis Scott’s Utopia spent its first four weeks atop the Billboard 200 last summer.

Elsewhere in the Top 5, Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism debuts at No. 2, her highest charting album of her career. Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time is at No. 3, Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You is at No. 4, and SEVENTEEN’s best-of collection, 17 Is Right Here, debuts at No. 5, the K-pop group’s fifth consecutive top 10 on the Billboard 200. (Billboard)