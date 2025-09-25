Taylor Swift Will Be A Guest On ‘The Tonight Show’ Days After Release Of New Album

Taylor Swift is set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6, shortly after releasing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3. The episode, airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock, will also feature guest Keri Russell and a musical performance by the Format, with Fallon teasing Swift’s appearance in a brief Instagram video highlighting her lucky number 13, Vegas showgirls, and the album’s catchphrase, “And, baby, that’s show business for you.” This follows Swift’s previous promotional appearances on Fallon’s show for Midnights in 2022 and Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021. Swift will also appear on The Graham Norton Show in London on album release day, with the pop superstar also launching her new project with an 89-minute theatrical event, Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, screening at all 540 AMC Theatres across North America during release weekend. (Variety)