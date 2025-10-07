Taylor Swift Won’t Be Competing For A Grammy For The First Time Since She Was 17

For the first time since she was 17, Taylor Swift is not vying for a Grammy nomination this year, as she didn’t release an album, single, or video within the eligibility period for the 2026 Grammy Awards. Her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and lead single, “The Fate of Ophelia,” both debuted on October 3, missing the August 30 cutoff to be eligible for Grammy consideration. Since 2007, Swift has won 14 Grammy awards, including a record four Album of the Year awards, but this year she will be noticeably absent from the ceremony (unless she is a presenter). Swift was first eligible for a Grammy at the 2007 ceremony, as the 17-year-old rising country star was considered for Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for her first hit single, “Tim McGraw,” but wasn’t nominated in either category. Swift lost her first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2008 (to Amy Winehouse), and has been a nominee every year since then, except for 2009, 2011 and 2017, though she was entered in two or more categories for each of those ceremonies, but wasn’t chosen as a nominee. (Billboard)